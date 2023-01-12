Sacramento offering up to $20,000 grants to expand outdoor dining

Sacramento city officials are offering up to $20,000 in refundable grants to businesses through its 'Al Fresco' outdoor dining program.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Funded through 2021 COVID-19 recovery funds, Sacramento officials are offering up to $20,000 in reimbursable grants for businesses to build or expand a permanent outdoor dining patio or sidewalk café.

The city's 'Al Fresco' outdoor dining program started during the pandemic in 2020 when indoor dining was shut down—and was made permanent June 2021.

Eligible restaurants must be owned and operated in the city of Sacramento.

Projects must be completed, and expenses submitted by June 30, 2024 for a grantee to have their expenses reimbursed.

Restaurants owners interested in expanding outdoor dining can browse engineered layouts, and customize their design based on budget and available space, before starting the permit application process.

Find more information on the Al Fresco program and grant eligible expenditures and eligibility requirements on the City’s website at SacPark.org.

