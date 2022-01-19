x
Sacramento

Motorcyclist dead after crash at Florin Road, Munson Way in Sacramento

Police said a passenger on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in Sacramento.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department said they responded to a reported crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of Florin Road and Munson Way around 6:20 p.m.

The motorcyclist, only described as a man, had serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger on the motorcycle was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and was contacted by officers.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No additional information is available at this time. 

