SMUD power outage leaves thousands in the dark in Sacramento

According to SMUD's outage map, the power outage has impacted customers in the Vineyard area of Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District assessing an outage that left about 16,000 customers in the dark Thursday night.

According to SMUD, the unplanned outage is impacting the Vineyard area of Sacramento. It happened around 10:22 p.m. Outage numbers fluctuated from 16,000 to roughly 6,200 and 9,201 just after 11 p.m.

Few details about the outage are available at this time, but currently, the utility is expecting power to be restored by 11:55 p.m.

