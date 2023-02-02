Sacramento's Beers Books closing location, reopening at new spot after renovations

The Downtown Sacramento book store is among the many book shops either closing or relocating in recent months, sparking attention from the literary community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beers Books in downtown Sacramento on 915 S St. is temporarily closing at the end of February for renovations shop owners say are "behind schedule."

The store will be reopening in the coming months at a new location just a few blocks away at 712 R Street.

Beers Books owners made the announcement over their social media channels Thursday afternoon.

Feb. 12 will be the last day the store is selling books by appointment, otherwise they can accommodate walk-ins with 10 books or less.

