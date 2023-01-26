Sacramento's Binchoyaki chef is a semifinalist for James Beard Award

Craig Takehara, chef and co-owner of Binchoyaki in Sacramento, is a semifinalist for a James Beard Award in California's best chef category.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CALIFORNIA, USA — Craig Takehara, the chef and co-owner of Binchoyaki in Sacramento, is a semifinalist for a James Beard Award.

He's in California's best chef category along with 19 other semifinalists.

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit celebrating the people behind America's food culture. According to the foundation, James Beard pioneered television cooking shows and laid the foundation for America to be at the cutting edge of global gastronomy.

The nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29. Winners will be celebrated in Chicago at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Takehara has 16 years of experience in large and small kitchens. He studied culinary arts at le Cordon Bleu in Pasadena, according to his website.

Takehara is the only Sacramento chef to be nominated in that category. Binchoyaki is located on 10th Street in Sacramento.

Watch more on ABC10: Localis becomes Sacramento's 2nd Michelin star restaurant