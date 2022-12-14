Security guard shoots, kills man during fight in Sacramento

Officers have not yet arrested the security guard, but did refer to the shooting as a homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead.

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a private security guard shot a man during a fight in the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Sacramento Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital where he died Tuesday. Detectives responded to the shooting scene Sunday morning to interview witnesses and canvas the area.

Officers did not arrest the security guard, but did refer to the shooting as a homicide in a Facebook post. The identity of the man killed has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the fight between the man and the security guard have not been released.

Witnesses and those who have information on the deadly shooting are asked to call investigators at 916-808-5471.

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers is also accepting tips related to the investigation. They are offering anonymity and a reward of up to $1,000 for information reported to 916-443-4357.

