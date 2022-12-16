Jim Cooper sworn in as 37th Sacramento County sheriff

Cooper started working for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office at 20 years old and now he’s wanting to be a sheriff for all.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Jim Cooper was publicly sworn in as Sacramento County’s 37th sheriff and the county's first Black sheriff.

He started working for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office at 20 years old and now he’s wanting to be a sheriff for all.

Cooper was met with applause from the audience at his swearing in ceremony, Friday.

His two daughters pinned him at the ceremony, officially promoting him to the county's first Black sheriff.

“I think being African American brings a different view, a different picture on certain issues, so I think it is a plus for the county,” said Cooper.

Cooper says he’s heard the voters and wants to tackle the county’s homeless problem. He’s frustrated $20 million was spent during his time in the legislature and the problem isn’t getting any better, and that no one can tell how many people want help versus those who don’t.

“There are folks in our states that are ok with someone walking around with no clothes on in the middle of the street eating out a trash can. That’s not compassionate, so what do we do with those individuals that can’t make a decision? Leave them to their own devices? That just can’t happen, so I want to be the adult in the room,” said Cooper.

People at the ceremony agreed it was a top concern. Jasmet Hundal wishes the sheriff luck in trying to solve many problems.

“Homeless problems and thefts going on, all these incidents and shootings, so we would love to see these changes,” said Hundal.

But what ultimately pushed Cooper out of the legislature four years early and back into law enforcement, even after retiring as Captain with thirty years of service, is something we all can relate to.

“I want Sacramento to be safe for my grandson and to be a safe Sacramento,” said Cooper.