Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex

According to officials from the Sacramento Police Department, the woman who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said.

Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.

The woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. No arrests have been made in the case.

