Sheriff's office investigating deadly shooting in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Sacramento — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in North Highlands that happened Sunday afternoon.
Sgt. Rod Grassmann, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said they got a call about a man shot in a vehicle around 2:32 p.m. along the 5600 block of Watt Avenue. Authorities tried to save the man's life, but the man was ultimately taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Grassmann only described the victim as a young man. No other suspect or victim information was released.
Grassmann said the victim was a passenger in the vehicle and was inside when another vehicle drove by and fired off several shots.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9
WATCH ALSO: