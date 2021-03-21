x
Sheriff's office investigating deadly shooting in North Highlands

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man was found shot in a vehicle near the intersection of Watt Avenue and A Street.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Sacramento — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in North Highlands that happened Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Rod Grassmann, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said they got a call about a man shot in a vehicle around 2:32 p.m. along the 5600 block of Watt Avenue. Authorities tried to save the man's life, but the man was ultimately taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Grassmann only described the victim as a young man. No other suspect or victim information was released.

Grassmann said the victim was a passenger in the vehicle and was inside when another vehicle drove by and fired off several shots.

