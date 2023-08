The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near the 1300 block of Dixieanne Avenue in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was killed in a Sacramento shooting Saturday evening, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near the 1300 block of Dixieanne Avenue near the Swanston light rail station.

Officials say they found a man with at least one gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

