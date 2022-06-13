Sacramento County proposes second 'Safe Stay Community' for homeless

The proposed location for people experiencing homelessness aims to house up to 44 occupants.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A new proposal would fund a housing project that aims to curb the homeless epidemic in Sacramento County.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has announced a proposed location for the region's second 'Stay Safe Community.'

According to Sacramento County officials, the location would account for 44 sleeping cabins with double and single occupancy spaces. It would also include community bathrooms and gathering spaces.

Stay Safe communities are temporary housing sites with low barriers to entry and are open to people experiencing homelessness.

In addition to temporary housing and amenities, residents will be provided with services including mental health, help obtaining state-funded benefits and connections for long-term shelter.

The board will officially review and vote on approval for the Safe Stay Community in its upcoming meeting.

Watch more from ABC10: Homeless hospice center in Natomas criticized for location in front of elementary school