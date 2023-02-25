Crash on Highway 50 in Sacramento causes delays

Only one lane of Sacramento's eastbound Highway 50 is open near 65th Street, Caltrans says.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A solo-car crash is causing delays on Highway 50 in Sacramento.

According to Caltrans, the crash is blocking three lanes on the eastbound side of the freeway. One lane remains open in the area.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash, but paramedics and firefighters were at the scene. The crash involved a white SUV.

ABC10 has reached out to the California Highway Patrol for more information on the circumstances surrounding the crash and to find out if anyone was hurt.

Caltrans first posted about the crash on Twitter at 2:22 p.m. Saturday.

Solo vehicle crash on EB Highway 50 at 65th St in ⁦@TheCityofSac⁩ blocking 3 lanes. #1 lane open. ⁦@CHPNSac⁩ pic.twitter.com/ws4VOCYLj4 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 25, 2023

