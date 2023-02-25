Northern California Storm: Chains required for all on I-80, Hwy. 50, Hwy. 88

Snow is expected to taper off Saturday evening before another storm system moves in Sunday.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A winter storm that dumped low-elevation snow, brought gusty winds and dropped rain in the valley continues to impact the northern California Saturday.

Dangerous travel and avalanche conditions will continue for much of the weekend. Snow tapers a little later in the day Saturday in the Sierra with a small window for better travel by Saturday afternoon through early Sunday.

Two more systems will keep rain and snow in the forecast.

The next round of active weather arrives Sunday afternoon through early Monday.

Radar map from ABC10.com. Adjust the layers with a filter on the bottom right corner to show rain, snow, wind and current temperatures:

STORM RESOURCES:

Chain Controls and Road Closures

Interstate 80

Chains are required from the Nevada State line to Drum Forebay for all vehicles except four-wheel/ all-wheel drive vehicles.

Highway 50

Chains are required in both directions from Sand Flat to Meyers on all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels. Speed limit is 25 mph.

Highway 88

Chains are required from Ok Corral to Kirkwood for all vehicles except four-wheel/ all-wheel drive vehicles.

Highway 4

Chains are required from Hanford Hill to Bear Valley for all vehicles except four-wheel/ all-wheel drive vehicles.

State Route 4 is closed from Lake Alpine to Ebbetts Pass.

Traffic

Live map showing traffic conditions along Interstate 80, Highway 50, and Highway 89 around Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Mountains.

Snow Park locations are identified with purple markers.

Sacramento Valley traffic from Waze (zoom in to where you want to go):

Power Outages

SMUD outages can be found HERE.

Roseville Electric Utility outages can be found HERE.

Lodi Electric Utility outages can be found HERE.

