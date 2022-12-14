Target on J Street burglarized

A report was called to police around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday alleging multiple suspects entered a closed business, stole items and ran away.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Target on J Street was burglarized early Wednesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

A report was called to police around 1:20 a.m. alleging multiple suspects entered a closed business, stole items and ran away.

Officers arrived on scene and were unable to find any of the suspects. A crime report was generated, according to officials.

Watch more from ABC10: Man arrested after allegedly selling fentanyl to man who overdosed in gas station