Target on J Street burglarized

A report was called to police around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday alleging multiple suspects entered a closed business, stole items and ran away.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Target on J Street was burglarized early Wednesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

A report was called to police around 1:20 a.m. alleging multiple suspects entered a closed business, stole items and ran away.

Officers arrived on scene and were unable to find any of the suspects. A crime report was generated, according to officials. 

