The Cave opening 2nd location soon along Arden Way

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Folsom’s quirky collectible swap shop “The Cave” is expanding to Sacramento with a new store opening soon along Arden Way.

The Cave is not your typical buy, sell, and trade store. The shelves are lined with collectibles, records, vintage clothing, toys, musical instruments, and a menagerie of strange and curious items too random and extensive to list.

The original store at 313 East Bidwell Street in Folsom opened in late 2019. And the new location at 2265 Arden Way is about twice as large as the Folsom spot, which means twice the amount of weird.

“I love weird stuff. If you have access to weird stuff, come on by. I buy animal heads and signs, meteorites. I bought chainmail from somebody,” Andrew Radakovitz, store owner and son of Dimple Records co-founders John and Dilyn Radakovitz, said.

Dimple Records opened its first store in 1974 before shuttering its doors in September 2019.

The Cave has seemingly bucked the trend of businesses struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic with the opening of its second store. But Radakovitz admits it was a little shaky at first.

“It was hard. We were shut down for two and a half months about a year ago," Radakovitz said. "But when we re-opened is was like ‘BAM!’ It blew away expectations. And every month after it’s been doing very well and then we needed to look for a new location."

And the Arden Way location is just the beginning, too. Radakovitz said that even when there was just the one store in Folsom, keen-eyed observers may have noticed the social media handle “@TheCaveStores” was always plural. And he is looking to take the next location out of California.

“There is and always has been future plans for expansion,” Radakovitz said. “The next plan is for Reno or Las Vegas and then maybe another state – Salt Lake City, Utah or somewhere in Arizona. We don’t know at that point.”

The Cave means more to Radakovitz than just a simple retail space. And he hopes his customers see it as more than that too.

“We’re kind of a community bank, because people come to us when they need cash to buy things,” Radakovitz said. “It’s an alternate idea as opposed to purely donation driven, where people can capture something back.”

Radakovitz said they are aiming for a soft opening at the new store as early as May 1, but no firm plans have been set just yet. And while hiring at the new location is technically finished, Radakovitz said he is still always looking for good people to fill his stores. Details for interested applicants can be found here.

