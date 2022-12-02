x
Multiple people hurt, including two kids, in a crash on Highway 12 in Sacramento County

River Delta Fire District Chief Paul Cutino says six people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Six people, including two kids under the age of 13, were hurt in a three-vehicle crash.

River Delta Fire District Chief Paul Cutino told ABC10 five individuals were transported via ambulance to the hospital and one was airlifted. He said the crash happened at Highway 12 near Terminus Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday. This is near Rio Vista.

Cutino added roads were reopened just after 6 p.m.

Cutino says California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. As of right now, the cause of the crash is unknown.

