Watch: Sacramento police release video showing lead up to suspected carjacker arrest along Yolo Causeway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department has released an edited recap video showing the arrest of a suspected carjacker who apparently took off from the scene of a shooting in Sacramento and wound up crashing on I-80 near the Yolo Causeway.

Sacramento police say around 4 p.m. on Feb. 18, officers responded to the 300 block of Silver Eagle Road for reports of multiple shootings and an "armed subject running through the neighborhood."

According to the video released by police, multiple people called into 911 reporting what they heard.

"There's someone with a gun outside my house," one caller said.

"I was up there cleaning the room and then all you hear is pop, pop, pop then something hit the wall," another caller said.

Police said officers responded to the scene on the 300 block of Silver Eagle Road. According to police, they received a ShotSpotter system activation indicating 13 rounds of gunfire. Moments later, police said the system picked up another dozen shots coming from the same area.

Police arrived at the scene and learned that the suspect carjacked a vehicle and left the scene.

"A Sacramento PD helicopter quickly located the suspect traveling in the carjacked vehicle at a high rate of speed," police said. "As the helicopter followed the vehicle, the suspect vehicle collided with multiple occupied vehicles in the area of the Yolo Causeway portion of I-80."

Police say after the crash the suspect — who looks visibly hurt in the video — tried to enter four other vehicles. He was not able to steal another vehicle so police said he jumped the traffic rail into the westbound lanes of I-80.

Eventually, police were able to find the suspect near the crash site and in the video, you can see them verbally tell the suspect to get on the ground.

One officer can be heard saying "you are about to get tased bro" as the suspect is ordered to follow commands.

Police eventually arrested the suspect.

Watch the full edited video from Sacramento police here or below.

Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Shotspotter Alert

As part of our continued transparency efforts we are releasing the following audio/video regarding a dangerous incident that happened in our city. #sacpd #sacramento pic.twitter.com/Ayq9J3h0Ib — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 24, 2022

What we don't know:

What lead up to the initially reported shooting

Who is the suspect police arrested