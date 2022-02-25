x
Sacramento

Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly crash near an elementary school in Sacramento

The crash killed Guadalupe Jimenez, who was walking near Phoebe A. Hearst Elementary School in January.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has been charged in a crash that took the life of another woman near a Sacramento elementary school in January. 

Kathy Ann Meier is being charged with vehicular manslaughter for allegedly killing Guadalupe Jimenez. Authorities say Jimenez was walking near Folsom Boulevard between 59th and 60th streets when Meier was involved in a crash with at least one other car. 

Jimenez died in the crash, which police say was caused by one of the involved drivers running a red light. The crash happened on Jan. 13 around 1:30 p.m. near Phoebe A. Hearst Elementary School.

Meier is expected to appear in court for arraignment on Apr. 25.

