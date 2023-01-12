Man detained after man killed in stabbing in Sacramento County

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 4 a.m. for a man stabbed along Iron Gorge Drive. He died at the scene.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway Thursday morning after a man was killed in a stabbing in Sacramento County.

Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, told ABC10 they received a call around 4 a.m. for a man stabbed along Iron Gorge Drive in the Vineyard neighborhood.

When deputies arrived, they found a man without a pulse. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were told a vehicle was seen leaving the area after the stabbing.

A vehicle matching the description was found a few blocks from the scene and a man was detained from the vehicle who deputies say is connected to the stabbing.

Editors Note: The victim's gender in the stabbing has been updated.

