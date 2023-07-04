Roseville mom of 3 quits American Idol

This comes after Sara Beth Liebe went viral when Katy Perry commented during her audition about her being a young mother

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville mom of three who made it past the audition stage left American Idol during Hollywood Week.

Sara Beth Liebe posted a statement over an emotional video taken after her audition where she can be heard saying, "I got three standing ovations. Three standing ovations, they all stood up."

The 25-year-old wrote in a message on her social media pages she is grateful and a lot of people don't realize she was scouted to audition.

"I've never had this much support with singing. And its mindblowing and so humbling and has made me realize how badly I want to do music. Six Months ago, I didn't know that yet. But I'm also allowed to make hard choices that are best for me," Liebe wrote.

Liebe said during Hollywood Week her heart was at home with her kids and she didn't think she would win the competition.

This comes after Liebe went viral when Katy Perry commented during her audition about her being a young mother.

"At the start of my audition before I sang, I mentioned that I had three children and was a young mother and Katy Perry made a 'joke' that wasn't super kind," Liebe said in a video.

American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were shocked to hear Liebe was 25-years-old, with them all saying they thought she was 16.

When she said she had three kids, the judges were shocked with Perry even getting up out of her chair.

"If Katy lays on the table I think I'm going to pass out," Liebe said.

"Honey you've been laying on the table too much," Perry said.

Later in the audition, Perry asked Liebe if this was her dream. Liebe said she was still processing everything because it was all "so much."

"If it's not your dream you might need to leave because there's a lot of dreams behind you," Perry said.

Liebe said in a video addressing the comment that women uplifting women is super cool and mom-shaming is lame.

"It was embarrassing to have that on TV and it was hurtful and, you know, that's that," Liebe went on to say.

Liebe is still pursuing music, posting covers and original songs on her Instagram and TikTok.

Watch her Audition: Sara Beth Is A Mother Of Three And An Accidental American Idol - American Idol 2023