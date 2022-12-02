x
Solo crash in Solano County leaves motorcyclist dead

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Lopes Road, south of Marshview Road in Solano County at around 7:28 p.m. on Thursday.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist has died in a solo crash on Thursday evening in Solano County.

CHP says the rider was travelling southbound on Lopes Road on a red Harley Davidson when he was ejected while making a left turn. Emergency medical personnel declared the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

CHP Solano encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (707) 639-5600.

