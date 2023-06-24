South Sacramento gets new housing developments in Delta Shores neighborhood

While people are excited, there are some concerns the new development won’t help lower income families with their housing needs.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Part of the solution to Sacramento’s housing crisis had its open house this weekend in the Delta Shores neighborhood of south Sacramento, but some are saying it's not enough to help lower income families with their housing needs.

Catalina and Coronado are two neighborhood communities off Interstate 5 and Cosumnes River Boulevard and are opening in Delta Shores.

For shopper Ruby Escalante, this could be a generational family home.

“I can already see my parents coming to live with me,” said Escalante. “I got a little more picky once I sold my house last year and I’ve been waiting on this development since last year."

The community has already sold out of it’s first release, making buyers like Ruben Martinez have to wait a while longer.

“There is a shortage of housing and I believe that it’s the perfect location,” said Martinez.

Councilmember Mai Vang says she's looking forward to the new development in her district, but has some concerns.

“While I'm excited that we have some options some of our families can't afford the homes that are going to be on sale this weekend," said Vang. "It's so important that we continue to increase our housing production in our city, and have all types of housing types in our residential zones."

Last year Sacramento was designated as the first pro housing jurisdiction in the state which gives them a head start in attracting more affordable housing with their secured funding.

The new homes start at $600,000 and are located directly across from the Delta Shores Shopping Center which has a movie theater, restaurants and retail stores.

People hope this new development will raise Delta Shore’s profile after recent issues with side shows in the community.

