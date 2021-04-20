Roseville police arrest man who shot at officers during attempted traffic stop

After chasing the suspect via car and on foot, the police were eventually able to take the man into custody.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — The Roseville Police Department has taken a man into custody after he allegedly shot at officers during a traffic stop.

According to a Facebook post by the department, around 2 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, an officer was attempting to pull over the suspect near Harding and Douglas Boulevards when the driver decided to flee. The driver got onto the highway, and was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when during this time, the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots at the officer.

As the suspect attempted to exit the highway, "the vehicle became disabled" and he fled on foot. After a short time, police were able to locate and arrest the man.

No information about the suspect's ID or charges were immediately released.

