Stockton community bands together as search for potential serial killer continues

Nearly 2,000 people joined a Facebook group where members offer support to others in the community who feel unsettled as well as share tips to help find the killer.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — As the search for a potential serial killer in Stockton intensifies, anxiety is rising in the community. Some neighbors are turning to social media for support and information that might help crack the case.

“The first thing that came to my mind was concern and fear for everyone's safety,” said Renee Myer, creator of the Facebook group Stockton Community’s Serial Killer News and Information. “I mean, I think Stockton has historically been a dangerous community, so adding in the serial killer element to that just makes things much more frightening.”

Myers said she felt called to action to help police track down the person or people responsible for a string of shooting deaths from July to September that Stockton police believe are connected.

Nearly 2,000 people joined her Facebook group and forum since its creation, where members offer support to others in the community who feel unsettled as well as share tips that could locate the killer.

“I want people to know that their voice matters. What they see in the community may really be the one missing element to solve this puzzle and to bring not only justice to the family members who have been murdered, but also to prevent others from being harmed as well,” said Myers.

Police released surveillance video of a person of interest in the case who has so far targeted people walking alone at night in low lit areas.

“People can’t walk alone,” said Antonio Joseph, Stockton resident. “My dad likes to take his walks, so I tell him to keep his head on a swivel, even when he walks to the mailbox.”

With neighbors increasingly on edge, they hope investigators work fast to make an arrest and restore safety in the area.

“It’s really sad. It hurts to think about now you got to worry about somebody that's walking the streets that's actually harming people.” said Joseph. “I'm hoping he's caught soon so people can get back to their normal thing because it’s terrible.”

Those with information that may be helpful to investigators are asked to call the Stockton Police tip line directly or Stockton Crime Stoppers. A total of $125,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

Police warn to be careful about misinformation about this case online and to rely on official updates released by the department.

Watch more from ABC10: Catalytic converter thieves confronted with paintball guns, Turlock police say