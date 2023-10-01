1 killed, 2 hurt in Stockton crash

Officers are investigating what led up to the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — A driver was killed and two others were injured after a crash Saturday night in Stockton, police said.

The crash happened around 10:28 p.m. Saturday at South Stanislaus Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It involved three cars, according to police.

The driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are investigating what caused the crash.

Watch more from ABC10: Ring camera catches man throwing blazing garbage onto Stockton homeowner's roof