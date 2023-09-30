Man killed in Stockton shooting

The deadly shooting happened feet away from where a police sergeant was shot in the line of duty in August.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was killed after a shooting in Stockton early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Gateway Court, near Kentfield Road, around 1 a.m. Saturday after reports came in that a person was shot.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced the man dead.

The deadly shooting happened feet away from where a police sergeant was shot in the line of duty in August. The sergeant survived his injuries and two suspects were arrested in connection to his shooting.

Police have not released any information about the shooter or a motive in Saturday morning's homicide, but are asking witnesses to call detectives at 209-937-8377.

Stockton Crime Stoppers offers anonymity and cash rewards of up to $10,000 for information related to homicide cases. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 209-946-0600.

Saturday's fatal shooting marked the city's third homicide case in seven days.

