Iconic Stockton restaurant announces move to new downtown location

Owners of Chuck's Hamburgers expect to be open in their new spot as early as April.

STOCKTON, Calif. — After more than one month out of business, owners of Stockton's iconic Chuck's Hamburgers have announced that they will be moving into a new location downtown.

In a Facebook post made Saturday morning, owners said they will be moving into the Waterfront Warehouse at 445 Weber Avenue in Stockton. The historic, 2-story building along the waterfront in the city's downtown district also houses ABC10's Stockton bureau.

"We are excited to announce our new location in the historic Waterfront Warehouse," the Facebook post said. "We are planning to be open early April."

In late January, the popular hamburger and breakfast spot announced that they would be closing their location at the Pacific Avenue Bowl due to losing their lease and failed negations with the building's owner regarding "too high a rent and a fair amount of updates needed."

The 62-year-old diner first moved into the Pacific Avenue Bowl location in 2015.

