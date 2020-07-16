Cleaning their community is only part of what they do | Everyday Heroes

The young men and women in Greater Valley Conservation Corps are the Everyday Heroes cleaning up Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Everyday Heroes are all around us and ABC10 wants to highlight the work they do. Every week our viewer nominates people and organizations making a difference in our community.

This week we want to introduce you to Greater Valley Conservation Corps, also known as the GVCC. The Stockton-based group helps youth 18 to 25 years old with academic instruction, employment opportunities, green job training, life skills, and much more.

Roosevelt Webb is crew leader with the Greater Valley Conservation Corps. He and his team pick up trash and remove graffiti all over Stockton. Webb is a Stockton native and GVCC gave him a new respect for his hometown.

"I know that you hear that Stockton is a bad place, but like anything in life it is what you make it," Roosevelt said. "I want to make it better."

The GVCC does a whole lot more than just pick up trash. According to program manager Steve Kieffer, you can also add Graffiti removal, landscaping fire abatement and a whole lot more to the list.

"It's an opportunity for young men and women to come on board, gain work experience, certification, life skills and a pay check," says Kieffer.

The GVCC is made up of youth who perform community-oriented projects in the five counties that surround Stockton.

Corps member Ashanique Harold became a certified forklift driver through GVCC. The young mother now receives a steady a paycheck and flexible hours which opened up a world of opportunity for her.

"They helped me so I can get daycare. Before this I didn't have an education. I was a drop out," Harold explained. "I went back to school and graduated. I even got a scholarship."

If getting paid to clean up your community and learn job skills sounds fun to you. GVCC is actively hiring right now.

Greater Valley Conservation Corps members are Everyday Heroes for making their community a better place to live.

If you want to nominate an Everyday Hero, send and email to John Bartell at jbartell@abc10.com and put Everyday Hero in the subject line.

READ MORE ABOUT EVERYDAY HEROES FROM ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: