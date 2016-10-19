Truck clips fiber line leading to Xfinity outage near Stockton

Comcast says a truck broke aerial lines and clipped main fiber lines in French Camp causing the outage to the surrounding area.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Comcast has confirmed that there is an Xfinity outage near the Stockton area.

"It seems like an oversized truck broke one of our aerial lines and clipped our main fiber lines in French Camp, which has currently caused the outage in the surrounding areas," said Jon Koriel, spokesperson with Comcast.

Crews are currently working to restore access to the service and fix any damages.

"We understand these power and service outages are a painful inconvenience to our customers and want to assure them that our teams are committed to restoring their services as quickly and safely as possible," said Koriel.

Comcast customers can visit the services outage map to learn more, click here.