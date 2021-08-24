Deadly crash on Stockton's Miracle Mile prompts call for safety improvements

23-year-old Casey Bynum died after he was struck by a car last Thursday while taking a photo on Pacific Avenue.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The owner of Stockton's AVE on the Mile restaurant and bar wants the City of Stockton to make street improvements after a deadly crash.

"As long as we see action, because we haven't seen action," said AVE on the Mile owner Kevin Hernandez.

Last Thursday night, 23-year-old Casey Bynum, a bus boy at the restaurant, snapped a photo as classic cars cruised Pacific Avenue's Miracle Mile. As he did, Hernandez said a speeding pickup came within Bynum's path.

"He was taking a picture of some people, and he backed up and he was hit and struck immediately," Hernandez said.

Bynum died on impact. The Stockton Police Department said the crash remains under investigation.

"You know here on this street, I have to come here and live this everyday now for awhile. It's going to be hard," said an emotional Jason Laurenti, who is the manager of the AVE on the Mile restaurant.

In response, Stockton Police have now stepped up patrols on Pacific Avenue. They were highly visible Tuesday afternoon.

Hernandez said speed and reckless driving are ongoing problems.

To make it safer on Pacific Avenue, Hernandez wants curb extensions and a lighted crosswalk outside his restaurant. He also wants the existing crosswalk repainted and old street reflectors replaced, as well as making the closest signal light blinking red to slow down traffic.

All this in the hopes of never having another memorial for someone here again.

"And I always said we are going to have to lose someone or someone's going to get severely injured in order to get action in this area. And, unfortunately, it was one of my -- one of our -- staff members," Hernandez said.

In a statement sent to ABC10, the City of Stockton says:

"We are aware of discussions about the Miracle Mile pedestrian and traffic improvements. As we look at needed safety improvement throughout the City, we look at all contributing factors. Accident and collision history is evaluated to help determine what changes could be made. The City Manager has asked the Police Chief to increase traffic enforcement of moving violations City-wide, including on the Miracle Mile."