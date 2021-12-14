Man arrested in hit and run which killed Taurus Summer of Stockton

The 70-year-old suspect was found only blocks away from the scene of the incident ending a multi-month-long search.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The 70-year-old man, accused of a hit and run crash which took the life of 40-year-old Taurus Summer has been arrested.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner and Coroner identified Summers Tuesday.

According to the Stockton Police Department, Guillermo Sotolongo hit Summer with his grey minivan in the 400 block of South San Joaquin Street on July 25. Summer, a Stockton resident, was taken to an area hospital by medics, where he ultimately died from his injuries. Sotolongo then allegedly fled the scene beginning a multi-month search by several law enforcement agencies.

The search for the suspect, pictured in a grey minivan ended Dec. 9 when 70-year-old Guillermo Sotolongo was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force near Aurora and Main Streets, less than a mile away from the scene of the hit and run.

Sotolongo is now being held with no bail at San Joaquin County Jail. The suspect is expected to appear in court Dec. 22 for further arraignment and bail review. The Stockton Police Department has reported 37 homicide cases in 2021 so far.

