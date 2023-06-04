x
Stockton

Woman pistol-whipped after group of burglars break into Stockton home

Police are searching for the burglars.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Stockton are searching for a group of men accused of breaking into a home early Thursday morning and pistol-whipping one of two women who were home at the time.

The burglary happened at 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers say a group of four men broke into a home in the 5500 block of Sandpiper Court.

A 23-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman were home at the time. One of the men allegedly pistol-whipped one of the women before stealing personal items.

Police say the victim declined medical attention. Detectives are looking into the case and say the investigation is active.

