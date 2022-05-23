Stockton's Gospel Center Rescue Mission has new CEO

Real estate developer and property manager David Midura is stepping in as CEO after Wayne Richardson led the Mission for the past six years.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Gospel Center Rescue Mission in Stockton recently hired a new CEO, David Midura, after the nonprofit ministry focused on services to homeless residents ran under the leadership of Wayne Richardson for six years.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Midura is currently president and CEO of the Stockton real estate and property management company NCS Development.

He graduated from the private Christian liberal arts college Point Loma Nazarene University in 1991 with a degree in religious studies and worked in property management throughout California.

Mission leaders say Midura will be leading the ministry at a time when development and building projects are ready to continue fundraising efforts and construction plans.

“I am excited to continue the successful work that was put in place by Wayne Richardson. There has been so much growth and accomplishment over the past six years under his watch, and I am honored to keep the plans moving forward,” Midura said.

Involved in the Gospel Center Rescue Mission for more than twenty years, he first served as a volunteer and eventually as a member of the Board of Directors.

Midura will begin this new position as CEO on May 31.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10