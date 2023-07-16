Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln expected to announce run for Congress

Republican San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti says he was asked to 'seriously consider' a run for Stockton Mayor.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln is expected to announce a run for Congress in the 2024 election, Republican San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti said.

According to Patti and a flyer in circulation on social media, Lincoln is expected to host U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for a fundraiser on Thursday.

Lincoln, a Republican, lives in the 9th Congressional District, currently represented by Democrat Josh Harder. Harder and Republican Brett Dood were the only candidates registered with the Federal Election Commission as of Sunday afternoon.

"I am supporting Kevin Lincoln's impending announcement which will become official later this week," said Patti. "As it relates to my future, I have been asked to seriously consider running for mayor and push for some action, real action on creating jobs, cracking down on crime, reducing the impact of homelessness on our community..."

Internet domain records show that "kevinlincolnforcongress.com" was registered on July 8. A campaign consultant for Lincoln told ABC10 Sunday that he could not confirm that Lincoln will run for Congress.

"(Kevin Lincoln) has expressed his confidence in supporting me and whatever I do and I have been exactly the same," said Patti. "So we work in conjunction in supporting our community's needs."

Patti ran for the 9th Congressional seat in 2022, but lost to Harder by nearly 17,000 votes. Campaign finance data from the city of Stockton shows that Kevin Lincoln launched a 2024 re-election bid for Mayor in 2021.

As of Sunday afternoon, Ernesto Gonzales, Daniel Wright and Kevin Lincoln were the only three candidates registered to run for Stockton Mayor in 2024.

The 9th Congressional District includes the cities of Stockton, Tracy and Manteca.

