Stockton Police investigating 5 unrelated homicides near Airport Way since start of March

2023 has seen the city's deadliest start to the year on record, according to data from the FBI dating back to 1995

STOCKTON, Calif. — Violence over the course of 12 days in March left five men dead along or near south Stockton's Airport Way.

Investigators have released little to no suspect information or a motive in the three cases but believe the homicides aren't related.

Officers raced to the 2100 block of Airport Way where two men had been shot the night of March 4. First responders took both to the hospital where they died.

Detectives released a photo showing the shooter's possible car, described as a silver 2018-2022 Infiniti SUV with tinted windows.

The next day, officers found a man dead from head injuries in the Mormon Slough along Airport Way. The case was classified as a homicide.

The night of March 16, a gunman allegedly shot three people in the 2400 block of Tiffany Street, just five blocks east of Airport Way.

Medics pronounced one of the men dead at the scene, while first responders took the other two victims to a hospital. One of the two victims later died.

"Stockton PD has increased patrols in this area to try and prevent any further violence," said police spokesperson Andres Morado. "We need the community's help by calling investigators or offering up these tips to Crime Stoppers for the investigators to follow up on."

Police officials ask witnesses or those with information on the killings to call investigators at 209-937-8377.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information in the cases. Details can be reported anonymously to 209-946-0600 or by using the P3 App.

Since the beginning of the year, the Stockton Police Department has investigated 17 homicides, compared to 16 homicides reported within the same time period in 2022.

According to homicide data from the FBI and the Stockton Police Department dating back to 1995, so far 2023 has marked the city's deadliest start to the year on record.

