'It felt personal' | Police captain reflects on loss of fellow Cambodian American Police Officer Jimmy Inn

STOCKTON, Calif. — It has been a week since Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Inn was responding to an alleged domestic violence situation when he was shot multiple times at point-blank range just after knocking on the door according to the Stockton Police Department. Within hours of his death, the news of his passing spread through the law enforcement community.

"When I learned of his passing and his heritage, it felt personal because we share the same, I guess, hardship and challenges when we came to this America," said Captain Chomnan Loth of the Newark Police Department.

Like Inn, Loth is Cambodian American. He learned from his parents just how connected the diaspora could be. It turns out Loth grew up across the street from Inn in Stockton.

"I have made it a personal task within myself to try to get Cambodian Americans in at least the state of California together to really show his family the support that they need," said Loth.

In his 20-year career and personal networking, Loth says he's only learned of a couple of dozen Cambodian American police officers in the country. It is something he wants to change.

"It's always better policing when you can understand [the] culture and understand the people, and again most Cambodians can understand the difficult heritage and history of Cambodia," explained Loth.

With the knowledge of Cambodian traditions, Loth says he is dedicated to ensuring Inn's family has that cultural support.

