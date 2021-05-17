'Amazing turnout' for Stockton McDonald's yields $50,000 check for Officer Jimmy Inn's memorial fund

All the McDonald's stores in Stockton banded together on Friday and donated all proceeds of their french fry sales to the slain officer's memorial fund.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A combined effort by 13 McDonald's restaurants in Stockton netted a $50,000 donation to slain officer Jimmy Inn's memorial fund.

Inn was shot and killed on May 11 while responding to an alleged domestic violence situation. On May 14, Golden State Restaurant Group, a local franchise based in Stockton, stepped up to show their support.

They said they would donate all the proceeds of their french fry sales to Inn's family through the slain officer's memorial fund. The chain announced Monday that the community's support helped them make a $50,000 contribution to the memorial fund.

"It was a single day! Lots of support from the community and an amazing turnout," Golden State Restaurant Group told ABC10.

The Stockton Police Officer's Association responded to the fundraising effort on Facebook shortly after the post was made.

"Absolutely overwhelming and Incredible. Thank you so much to Golden State McDonald’s and our Community. Thank you," the Stockton Police Officer Association said on Facebook.

The slain officer will be laid to rest on May 19. The Stockton Police Department said the funeral service for fallen Officer Jimmy Inn would be held at Christian Life Center Church at 11 a.m. The funeral service and burial will be private for his family, friends and fellow law enforcement.

Inn worked with the Stockton Police Department since December of 2015. He will be remembered by his wife, son, stepson and stepdaughter.

The family of a Stockton police officer, killed while responding to a reported domestic violence incident, are remembering him as caring and loving.