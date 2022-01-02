San Joaquin County Sheriff Deputies arrest man in connection to Feb. 1 shooting

22-year-old Domingo Lopez was found by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Deputies at a bar in San Jose.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting and car crash in the Country Club area of Stockton.

22-year-old Domingo Lopez of Stockton was identified by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office as the suspected shooter who opened fire on a person near Telegraph and Marine Avenues just after 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Sheriff's deputies say the victim, who survived injuries described as "life-threatening", was following a car full of juveniles who had been seen breaking into cars in the area.

The suspect took a sudden turn and exited his vehicle where he waited for the victim to turn the corner, according to the sheriff's office.

As the victim was turning the corner, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says Lopez opened fire, striking the victim multiple times. The shooting also led to a car crash.

ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED Back on 2/1/22, we reported a shooting incident that happened shortly after 430... Posted by San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

After detectives identified Lopez as the suspected shooter, a warrant was issued for his arrest. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says Lopez was found at a bar in San Jose where he was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

In a Facebook post about the incident, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office asked the public to report crimes to law enforcement instead of taking action.

"Although we understand how frustrating it can be to witness incidents such as the one mentioned above, taking action on your own can be very dangerous," the Sheriff's Office wrote.

