STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men are dead after a shooting in San Joaquin County in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office released very few details about the shooting but said it happened in the 600 block of North Oro Avenue near Stockton.

The sheriff's office said in a tweet around 2:20 a.m. that there is a heavy police presence in the area and people should use alternate routes.

