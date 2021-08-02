Stockton-area air quality impacted by Bradford Island fire

A 200+ acre fire burning on an island in Contra Costa County impacted air quality throughout the region Monday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A fire burning on Bradford Island in Contra Costa County Monday led to poor air quality and smoke visible in the skies over Stockton and beyond.

According to ABC7, the brush fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday and has burned more than 200 of the island’s 2,100 acres, plus two structures—with no reported injuries.

East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Steve Aubert told ABC7 an estimated 15 to 25 people live on the island, and the fire district helped three of them evacuate Monday.

Aubert told ABC7 the island is outside any fire district's jurisdiction, and officials are letting the fire burn since it's surrounded by water.

In June, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on the challenges firefighters with the East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District face in covering fires across a broad geography.

Bradford Island is a reclaimed peat wetland that's only accessible by boat. In July of 2010, a fire burned or smoldered on the island for nearly a week.

