2 hurt in separate Stockton shootings

Police are still working to identify the suspects in both shootings which happened just eight minutes apart.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two Saturday night shootings just minutes apart from each other in Stockton left two people injured and investigators working to identify suspects.

The first shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Hammer Lane. Officers say a 22-year-old woman as walking in the area when she was shot.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Eight minutes later, police say a 37-year-old man was driving in the 500 block of Acacia Street when he was shot. He transported himself to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

In both cases, Stockton Police do not have information on a gunman.

