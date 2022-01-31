Who watches the city while Stockton firefighters mourn? Here's who stepped up to answer the call.

As Stockton Fire Department mourns, don't be surprised if you temporarily see a different city's name on the engine when you call for help.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Fire Department arguably never needed to sound the alarm to get help from their colleagues across the region after one of their firefighting brothers was killed in the line of duty. Firefighters from at least nine different departments across the region are staffing stations in the city as Stockton firefighters mourn the loss of Vidal "Max" Fortuna.

Fortuna, a 21 year veteran of the department, was shot and killed while on the job, according to the Stockton Police Department. He was responding to a dumpster fire impinging on a building when he was shot. Despite efforts from his colleagues to save his life, he died.

His death left the community stunned and reeling from the tragedy. As his colleagues take time to mourn, neighboring agencies moved in solidarity to cover the city that Fortuna dedicated his life to protecting.

“We are extremely grateful that our partners have come together to provide mutual aid to our community while we, as individuals and a department, are grieving and healing from this horrific and tragic event,” said Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards. “While the engine or truck may have a different name on the side, we want to let the community know that you are in good hands with professional firefighters who will be protecting and serving our community.”

Officials say crews from Cosumnes, Hayward, Lathrop, Lodi, Manteca, Modesto, Tracy, Sacramento City Fire, and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District will be helping the city over the next several days. In other words, it could be Modesto firefighters rolling up to answer the next time you call for help in Stockton.

In a post to Facebook, the Modesto Fire Department said their thoughts and prayers are with the Stockton firefighters at this time as they lend a helping hand to the city.

"We are currently providing station coverage in the City of Stockton to assist with handling emergencies while Stockton firefighters grieve their fallen brother. In addition to the engine and truck companies, Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst and members of his command staff are present to assist with any other needs that may arise," the department said.

