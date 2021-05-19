'Today is our day to return the favor' | Stockton shows solidarity for Officer Jimmy Inn

People came together in Stockton to show solidarity for slain Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police from throughout the state and around the region arrived in Stockton to show solidarity at the memorial service for slain Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn. Even though the memorial service wasn't open to the public, residents in the area did what they could to be present and show support.

Just outside the Christian Life Center Church, Will Stewart, a retired Marine Corp. veteran, idled in a lawn chair with one of his 18 grandchildren by his side. With the memorial service closed to the public, this was the way he decided to show his support.

“You can feel the sadness of the situation," Stewart said.

The veteran said the memorial service was an emotional one for his family. Inn was a friend of another officer who went to Stewart's church and Inn's son attended the same school as Stewart's granddaughter. His church has been encouraged to pray for the fallen officer through the week. Stewart said being present for the memorial service is his way of showing appreciation for police and the dedication they have to the job, even at the expense of their life.

“We just want to support the police department. Thank God, we have them..." Stewart said. "We just want to show our respect and support for them.”

The Stockton Police Department encouraged people to line the memorial service procession to honor their fallen officer.

Bearing the Thin Blue Line Flag, the NorCal Blue Wives set up out Stockton Police Department's headquarters to watch the procession go by. Many bore a simple message in memory of Inn, "be the light in the dark.

Christina Laughlin, member of NorCal Blue Wives, said the community has been going through a tough time after Inn's passing. Showing up today was their way of letting police know that they matter.

“They are willing to lay it out all on the line to protect a complete stranger and that’s what jimmy did that day. And, that’s what officers do every single day, and if we don’t come out here and stand, then we’re failing them,” Laughlin said.

I’m outside of @StocktonPolice HQ on Center St. where community members are lined up getting ready to watch the procession in honor of Officer Jimmy Inn. This includes ‘NorCal Blue Wives’ who are wives of law enforcement officers across the region here to support. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/56khugY8HT — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) May 19, 2021

James and Virginia Gorman were also waiting along the procession route. For James, showing up was a way to pay it forward for police.

“Police officers show up for the community every single day; today is our day to return the favor,” James said.

James and Virginia Gorman from Stockton also came to show their support for Officer Jimmy Inn along the procession route. “Police officers show up for the community every single day, today is our day to return the favor,” James said. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/VbAZRvAe06 — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) May 19, 2021

After Inn was killed on May 11, the Stockton community has been pouring out their support in many ways. On May 14, all 13 McDonald's in Stockton banded together to raise funds for Inn's memorial fund. The Stockton-based Golden State Restaurant Group announced on Monday that they raised enough money in single day to donate $50,000 to the fund.

Over at Cesar Chavez High School, they held a moment of silence for the fallen officer, noting that Inn's wife served as an officer for Stockton Unified School District in the past.

Cesar Chavez High School in #Stockton holds a moment of silence to pay tribute to fallen Officer Jimmy Inn. Inn’s wife served as an officer for #SUSD in the past. Our sincere condolences. #OfficerInn #ChavezHighSchool pic.twitter.com/TOVBWRaZ6J — Stockton Unified (SUSD) (@StocktonUnified) May 19, 2021

Fellow officers near home in Manteca and from as far away as Portland were in attendance to show solidarity.

We are in Stockton, CA today remembering @StocktonPolice Officer Jimmy Inn. EOW May 11 2021. pic.twitter.com/0V4ANDigQ3 — Portland Police Bureau Honor Guard (@PPBHONORGUARD) May 19, 2021