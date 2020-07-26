Stockton man found dead from gunshot wound

Officers were responding to a car accident when they say they found a man with a gunshot wound.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police found a man with a gunshot wound after responding to a car accident late Saturday night.

It happened at around 11:30 p.m. on July 25. The accident officers responded to was in the 2000 block of Pyrenees Avenue near Clairmont Elementary School.

Officers say the 28-year-old was pronounced dead after he was transported to an area hospital.

Detectives say there is no motive or suspect as of right now. This is an ongoing investigation.

Stockton Police Department Watch Commander's Night Report - July 25, 2020 TOTAL CAD CALLS: 105... 1 1. Assault with a Deadly Weapon (1813) 1100 Block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard, Seaport District The male victim, 69, and female victim, 39, were at the location with the suspect when an argument began.

Stockton police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to call their non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

You can also submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers by calling or going to the Stockton Police Department's website.

READ MORE:

STAY UP TO DATE ON EVERYTHING HAPPENING IN STOCKTON BY DOWNLOADING OUR APP: