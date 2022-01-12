Stockton Police release video of man charging their HQ with a gun

A multi-agency review is ongoing after police shot and killed a man who allegedly ran at officers with a gun, in front of a police building.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has released body worn and security camera video showing the moments a man was shot and killed by officers in the front parking lot of their downtown Stockton headquarters.

The newly released video includes 911 calls from two people who called police at 8:33 p.m. Dec. 8 to report a man firing a gun in front of the department's operations building on Market Street.

Video captured by the department's own security cameras show a shirtless and barefoot man parking his car in front of the building and jumping over a cement barrier to enter the department’s front parking lot.

The man was identified by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office as 42-year-old Angelo Weitz.

While in the parking lot, Weitz can be seen holding up a gun, which 911 callers say he was firing into the air. The video showing Weitz holding the gun in the air does not contain audio.

Six Stockton police officers were dispatched from inside of the building, responding to the parking lot where they found Weitz walking eastward, according to police.

Officers can be heard in body camera video asking, "What's going on?" as Weitz screams in the background still holding a gun. At one point, Weitz can be heard yelling in Spanish.

Within 22 seconds of officers arriving to the parking lot, video shows Weitz following their commands to get on the ground.

While on the ground, officers are heard commanding Weitz to "drop the gun" and "let go of the gun" several times.

Weitz lays on his stomach, still holding the gun. Seconds later, Weitz can be seen in body camera videos standing up and beginning to run towards officers who were positioned near the building's front doors.

Police say Weitz was still armed with his gun when he ran towards officers.

Five seconds after running at officers, one officer opens fire followed by four more officers who also began to fire rounds.

Weitz was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers recovered a Colt handgun belonging to Weitz, with one round loaded in the chamber, police say.

A multi-agency incident investigation and an internal department use of force review are still ongoing. The multi-agency investigation is involving the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, California Department of Justice, and the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Click here to watch the full video released Wednesday by the Stockton Police Department.

