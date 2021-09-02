1 man killed, another injured after Stockton area shooting

The Stockton Police Department said that at this time, there is no motive or suspect information.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting on Monday night in Stockton resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man, while an 18-year-old man was been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Stockton Police Department said in a news release that around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, officers received a report of a shooting along the 1600 block of Knickerbocker Court. The shooting was nearby to some apartment complexes and a number of retail stores, including a Costco.

Officers found two people had been shot. The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the teenager was taken to the hospital. There is no other information at this time.

Homicide Investigation: Detectives are investigating a shooting in the 1600 blk of Knickerbocker Ct. A 30 y/o man was pronounced deceased at the scene & an 18 y/o male was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Call 209-937-8377 with any information. pic.twitter.com/dKolQry1fl — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) February 9, 2021

Stockton police said that as of Tuesday morning, there is no motive or suspect information for the crime, but the department is encouraging anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. You can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers online using the Stockton PD's website or call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

