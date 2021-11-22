Stockton man finds historic veteran memorabilia being sold for free at a flea market

Last week at a flea market in Stockton, Jaime Gonzales had his eye on an American flag in a glass, triangular case being sold for free.

STOCKTON, California — Jaime Gonzales of Stockton is a flea market fanatic.

Last Wednesday at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds flea market in Stockton, he had his eye on an American flag in a glass, triangular case being sold for a dollar.

"After an hour and a half, it doesn't sell they just throw stuff on the ground and they say 'It's free,'" Gonzales said.

So, he circled back and saw it still there and took it home.

"When I opened it, pictures come out," said Gonzalez.

The two pictures show a man dressed in a military uniform. Also inside, two pink index cards with short descriptions. One noting, "Grandpa's VFW hat, Divisional patch 4th Army." The other noting how "grandpa would fly the flags on holidays."



"I get emotional when I think. I already seen the pictures are inside. And I felt like I know the person."



Gonzales has posted his find on social media. His 12-year-old son Ismael, whose favorite subjects are English and history, went online searching for the owner.

"Trying to check like the Google lens thing," said Ismael Gonzalez.

But, he had no luck.

According to some research, VFW Post 1468 on the cap is or was located in Bakersfield so Gonzalez called.



"Not in service," said Gonzales after making a phone call.



An online search shows the four green stars on the cap belong to the 4th U.S. Army Infantry or Ivy Division. It was the first American unit to land on Utah Beach on D-Day in 1944, helped liberate Paris and discovered the Dachau concentration camp in Germany.



"I found that million dollar diamond in the rust," said Gonzalez.



He hopes by showing off the priceless, precious heirlooms, someone who knows the family may come forward.



"No reason this should (have) been where it was at," Gonzalez added.

He has also reached out to two other VFW posts in Bakersfield. He is hoping to hear back. He said he wants to give back what found to the soldier's family.

