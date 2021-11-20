1 man dead, another hurt following a shooting in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — An 18-year-old is dead, another man hurt, following a shooting that took place in Stockton Friday night.
The Stockton Police Department said the shooting was reported on the 8000 block of West Lane just before 8:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers found the 18-year-old shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Later in the investigation, police learned of a second victim — this being a 31-year-old man — arriving at a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injury was classified as "non-life-threatening," according to police.
SPD is considering the shooting a homicide. They said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. As of publication, police have not said what the motive for the shooting was or if law enforcement is looking for a suspect or suspects at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
