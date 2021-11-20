x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Stockton

1 man dead, another hurt following a shooting in Stockton, police say

The Stockton Police Department said the shooting took place Friday night on the 8000 block of West Lane.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An 18-year-old is dead, another man hurt, following a shooting that took place in Stockton Friday night.

The Stockton Police Department said the shooting was reported on the 8000 block of West Lane just before 8:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers found the 18-year-old shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Later in the investigation, police learned of a second victim — this being a 31-year-old man — arriving at a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injury was classified as "non-life-threatening," according to police.

SPD is considering the shooting a homicide. They said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. As of publication, police have not said what the motive for the shooting was or if law enforcement is looking for a suspect or suspects at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

SPD News: Homicide Investigation On November 19, 2021, at 8:29 p.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of West Lane...

Posted by Stockton Police Department on Saturday, November 20, 2021

Read more stories from ABC10:

Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter for local headlines, weather, tips and even something to make you smile.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more ABC10 stories: Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn sits down for what could be his final interview as police chief

In Other News

Killing of pregnant woman in Stockton still unsolved 30 years later | Unsolved California