'No justice, no peace' | Supporters rally behind the mother of man, shot and killed by Stockton Police

Antwane Burrise was a suspect in the homicide of another man when he was surrounded by police at his N. Stockton apartment parking lot.

STOCKTON, Calif — Shouting "No justice, no peace," several dozen people held a rally outside Stockton City Hall Friday to protest the police shooting of 39-year old Antwane Burrise.

"Color? You just don't give a damn about human life," said an emotional Stephanie Hatten, the mother of Burrise.

Last July, Burrise was a suspect in the shooting death of 39-year old Renard Thomas. Officers converged in the North Stockton parking lot where Burrise lived as he was in his car.

Police say he accelerated his black SUV in reverse in an attempt to get away from law enforcement. The incident was captured on video and released by the department.

The video appears to shows a graphic of several police cars surrounding the SUV, along with the following commentary:

"To prevent Burrise's escape, officers attempted to block him in with their vehicles, at which Burrise rammed a police car with his vehicle."

Stockton Police would not comment about the remarks at the rally saying a protocol investigation was underway and is being reviewed by the District Attorney's Office.

But, Chief Eric Jones did say this about Burrise last July.

"It's something we hadn't experienced before at least in my knowledge, basic history where this much of the community was very, very fearful of this person," said Jones.

However, at the rally, Burrise was described as a loving father, son, brother and 6' 9" teddy bear.

"You got that blanketed immunity and you're taking it to the max. And, today we stoppin' it. We're shutting it down," said Hatten.

The mother of Shayne Sutherland, whose son died in police custody after he was arrested for allegedly harassing customers and threatening employees outside an AM/PM store in North Stockton last October, was at the rally in support.

"They need to stop murdering our children. They need to go and deescalate the situation and not escalate the situation," said Sutherland.