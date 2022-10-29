Teen hurt, four homes hit in three separate overnight Stockton shootings

The shootings happened on Worth Street, Royal Oaks Drive and Bennington Court Friday night into Saturday morning, Stockton police say.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three separate overnight shootings left a teenager hurt and at least four homes and three cars damaged, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. In all three incidents, police do not have information on a shooter or shooters.

The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Worth Street in Stockton. The sound of gunshots sent officers to the area where they said they found three homes and three cars that had been shot. No injuries were reported.

Nearly three hours later, around 9 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Royal Oaks Drive. A 19-year-old man flagged down a community member after he had been shot, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

At 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Stockton police officers were called to the 100 block of Bennington Court on reports of gunfire again. Officers said that a 66-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were inside of their home when it was hit by gunshots.

While the victims' home was hit by gunfire, no injuries were reported. The shootings were three of the 1,012 calls handled by Stockton Police Department Friday night.

